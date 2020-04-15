Anthem Wants Feds' Medicare Advantage Suit Sent To Ohio

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Anthem Inc. has told a Manhattan federal judge that the government’s False Claims Act suit alleging it fleeced Medicare by submitting inaccurate diagnostic data belongs in Ohio, saying the only reason the case is in New York is because that's where the prosecutors are based. The health insurance giant said Tuesday that Columbus, Ohio, is the "center of gravity" of the litigation and the proper venue to face claims that it failed to ensure the accuracy of risk adjustment diagnosis data — which the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services uses to calculate payments to Medicare Advantage organizations like Anthem —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS