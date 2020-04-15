Charter Can't Beat 'Vicarious' Music Piracy Claims

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that record labels could keep suing Charter Communications for so-called vicarious copyright infringement over illegal downloading by its subscribers, rejecting the argument that it would “open the floodgates for massive liability.” Ruling on one of several closely watched cases, a Colorado federal judge refused to dismiss accusations that Charter should face such liability over its users’ piracy, affirming an earlier ruling by a magistrate judge. Charter has warned that such a claim — premised on the idea that the company made money by luring pirates with high speeds and lax rules — would turn nearly every...

