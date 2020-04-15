Former Chubb Execs' Benefit Plan Lawsuit Filed Too Late

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Chubb Corp. won't have to face a suit from three former executives claiming the insurer offered them a shoddy benefit plan, after a New Jersey federal judge ruled that the clock started running on their contract claims more than 20 years ago. U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson in her April 7 order, which was unsealed Tuesday, granted Chubb summary judgment in the suit from Thomas F. Motamed, George R. Fay and David S. Fowler, finding that they waited too long to bring their breach of contract claims over the company's Estate Enhancement Plan, since the claims had accrued in...

