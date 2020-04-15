Enviros Say Keystone Pipeline Segment Can Now Be Blocked

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups looking to block construction of the Keystone XL pipeline told a Montana federal court Tuesday that the recent start of construction near the Canadian border opened the door for an order to stop the pipeline operators in their tracks. One day later, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for the pipeline was partially vacated in a different suit. The Indigenous Environmental Network and North Coast Rivers Alliance's filing renewed their bid to bar construction on the pipeline pending litigation in a response to the makers of the pipeline's status report earlier in the day detailing the building process....

