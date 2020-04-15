Last Doctor Charged In $5M Opioid Ring Will Plead Guilty

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a New York federal court on Tuesday that the last of five doctors charged in 2018 with knowingly writing unnecessary prescriptions for millions of oxycodone pills in exchange for more than $5 million in cash would plead guilty. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman said that counsel for Dr. Anthony Pietropinto has told the government he intends to enter a guilty plea. Berman also asked the judge to set a plea hearing for late June, saying the time extension will allow him to...

