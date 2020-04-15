10th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Nuke Lab Worker's ADA Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A former worker at the Los Alamos National Laboratory failed to convince the Tenth Circuit to revive her suit claiming she was discriminated against because of her epilepsy and harassed after requesting changes in her work life, with the appellate court finding she was repeating already rejected arguments. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a lower court decision handing summary judgment to Los Alamos National Security — which operated the nuclear weapons laboratory until 2018 — in former employee Audrian Tastan’s Americans with Disabilities Act suit. On her disability bias claim, the panel said that she repeated arguments at the appellate...

