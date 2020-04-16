Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trucking Co. Pushes To Revive Unemployment Tax Row

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Trucking company PDX North Inc. urged the Third Circuit on Wednesday to revive its challenge to a nearly $2 million New Jersey unemployment compensation tax liability, arguing that a district court misapplied case law when it abstained from the matter.

The abstention doctrine established by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1971 ruling in Younger v. Harris bars federal courts from hearing matters being hashed out in parallel proceedings in state agencies, but it only applies to criminal or quasi-criminal cases, PDX attorney Corrine L. McCann Trainor told a three-judge panel during oral arguments. The tax levy that led to PDX’s suit against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!