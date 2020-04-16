Trucking Co. Pushes To Revive Unemployment Tax Row

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Trucking company PDX North Inc. urged the Third Circuit on Wednesday to revive its challenge to a nearly $2 million New Jersey unemployment compensation tax liability, arguing that a district court misapplied case law when it abstained from the matter. The abstention doctrine established by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1971 ruling in Younger v. Harris bars federal courts from hearing matters being hashed out in parallel proceedings in state agencies, but it only applies to criminal or quasi-criminal cases, PDX attorney Corrine L. McCann Trainor told a three-judge panel during oral arguments. The tax levy that led to PDX’s suit against...

