5th Circ. OKs Toss Of Suit Over Home Depot Worker's Death

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's ruling bringing an end to a negligence lawsuit filed against Home Depot by the wife of a former employee who died after suffering a stroke on the job, holding she hadn't shown the retailer failed to accommodate his work restrictions. In a five-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit affirmed a summary judgment win in favor of Home Depot, dismissing the lawsuit Jane Milligan brought on behalf of her deceased husband, Fritz Poux. Milligan had argued Home Depot failed to adhere to health accommodation requests lodged by Poux's doctor, but...

