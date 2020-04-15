Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. OKs Toss Of Suit Over Home Depot Worker's Death

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's ruling bringing an end to a negligence lawsuit filed against Home Depot by the wife of a former employee who died after suffering a stroke on the job, holding she hadn't shown the retailer failed to accommodate his work restrictions.

In a five-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit affirmed a summary judgment win in favor of Home Depot, dismissing the lawsuit Jane Milligan brought on behalf of her deceased husband, Fritz Poux. Milligan had argued Home Depot failed to adhere to health accommodation requests lodged by Poux's doctor, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!