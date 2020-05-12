Justices Mull 'Special' Standards In Trump's NY Subpoena Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with whether "special needs" standards should apply in a case involving President Donald Trump and the Manhattan district attorney's criminal subpoena for tax and other records from his longtime accounting firm. President Donald Trump has insisted he has presidential immunity from a criminal subpoena while in office. (AP) In arguments conducted by teleconference, the high court considered an appeal by the president over whether it should honor a grand jury criminal subpoena from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The office is looking to obtain 10 years worth of Trump's tax records,...

