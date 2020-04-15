Tesla Settles Trade Secret Fight With Self-Driving Startup

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has reached a settlement with self-driving tech competitor Zoox Inc. and three former Tesla employees, asking a California federal court Monday to end its suit accusing the workers of stealing company trade secrets and taking them to Zoox. Monday’s joint filing included no details, other than that a settlement had been reached and that the parties agreed to dismiss the suit with prejudice, leaving each party to bear its own costs. Representatives for the Zoox and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Counsel for the workers declined to comment. In a March 2019 complaint, Tesla...

