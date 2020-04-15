Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Settles Trade Secret Fight With Self-Driving Startup

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has reached a settlement with self-driving tech competitor Zoox Inc. and three former Tesla employees, asking a California federal court Monday to end its suit accusing the workers of stealing company trade secrets and taking them to Zoox.

Monday’s joint filing included no details, other than that a settlement had been reached and that the parties agreed to dismiss the suit with prejudice, leaving each party to bear its own costs.

Representatives for the Zoox and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Counsel for the workers declined to comment.

In a March 2019 complaint, Tesla...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!