Rice University Pays $3.7M To End Grant Misuse Claims

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- William Marsh Rice University in Houston has agreed to pay more than $3.7 million to settle claims it fraudulently used National Science Foundation grant money to pay graduate students for unrelated teaching duties for more than 12 years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The settlement equals double the amount of grant funds lost, Ryan K. Patrick, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, said in a statement about the announcement. For more than a decade, the university used NSF grant money to pay for graduate students’ stipends, tuition remissions and other facility and administrative charges, according to the...

