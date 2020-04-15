Enviros Get Army Corps' XL Pipeline Permit Remanded

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge Wednesday vacated an Army Corps of Engineers permit necessary for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, agreeing with green groups that the permit was not properly evaluated under the Endangered Species Act. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris pointed to experts' findings that the pipeline could harm the pallid sturgeon and the American burying beetle, both endangered species. The Corps issued the permit in question, Nationwide Permit 12, in 2017 without ensuring that it complies with the ESA, he said. "The Corps failed to consider relevant expert analysis and failed to articulate a rational connection between the...

