Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enviros Get Army Corps' XL Pipeline Permit Remanded

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge Wednesday vacated an Army Corps of Engineers permit necessary for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, agreeing with green groups that the permit was not properly evaluated under the Endangered Species Act.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris pointed to experts' findings that the pipeline could harm the pallid sturgeon and the American burying beetle, both endangered species. The Corps issued the permit in question, Nationwide Permit 12, in 2017 without ensuring that it complies with the ESA, he said.

"The Corps failed to consider relevant expert analysis and failed to articulate a rational connection between the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!