Postmates Still Can't Pause 10K Wage Arbitration Proceedings

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected Postmates' emergency bid to pause arbitration proceedings lodged by more than 10,000 couriers who allege they were cheated out of wages, concluding that Postmates is unlikely to win its argument that the workers have wrongfully filed "de facto class arbitration." In a 14-page minute order, U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez said it’s likely up to an arbitrator to decide whether the workers are pursuing class arbitration based on precedent set in the recently decided Adams et al. v. Postmates case. Judge Gutierrez added that even if he were to decide that matter, Postmates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS