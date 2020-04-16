Amazon Can't Put Brakes On Driver's Nationwide OT Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has ruled that a delivery driver can move forward with a proposed collective action accusing Amazon of shorting drivers across the country on overtime, finding his failure to identify the specific delivery service provider he drove for didn't doom his case. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in his order Wednesday denied the motion to dismiss Brady Edmonds' Fair Labor Standards Act suit from Amazon.com Inc., Amazon Logistics Inc. and Amazon.com Services Inc., ruling the driver adequately alleged they were his joint employer. Judge Robart was not convinced by Amazon's assertion that Edmonds needed to name the...

