Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Juul Antitrust Plaintiff Seeks To Join Product Liability MDL

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Juul Labs Inc. customer challenging Altria Group Inc.'s deal to buy a $12.8 billion stake in the e-cigarette startup asked a California federal court to merge his proposed antitrust class action with multidistrict litigation over Juul's marketing and sale of e-cigarettes to teens, saying both cases likely involved some overlapping discovery from defendants.

Douglas Reece wrote in a one-page filing Wednesday that allowing both cases to be overseen by the same judge "will conserve judicial resources, avoid unduly burdensome duplication of labor and expenses, as well as avoid the potential for conflicting results on common discovery related issues."

Representatives for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!