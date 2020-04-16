Juul Antitrust Plaintiff Seeks To Join Product Liability MDL

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Juul Labs Inc. customer challenging Altria Group Inc.'s deal to buy a $12.8 billion stake in the e-cigarette startup asked a California federal court to merge his proposed antitrust class action with multidistrict litigation over Juul's marketing and sale of e-cigarettes to teens, saying both cases likely involved some overlapping discovery from defendants. Douglas Reece wrote in a one-page filing Wednesday that allowing both cases to be overseen by the same judge "will conserve judicial resources, avoid unduly burdensome duplication of labor and expenses, as well as avoid the potential for conflicting results on common discovery related issues." Representatives for the...

