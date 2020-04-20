Wilmington Trust Sues Taiwanese Shipping Magnate For $79M

Law360, London (April 20, 2020, 1:17 PM BST) -- Wilmington Trust NA has turned to the English courts for recognition of a $79 million judgment in Texas against a Taiwanese shipping magnate, saying it was unable to enforce the debt in the United States. The U.S. financial services company said in its High Court claim that it hopes to seize the businessman’s assets in the United Kingdom. It wants to cover the final judgment it won against Hsin Chi Su in May 2019 after “lengthy and defended proceedings” before a U.S. federal court in Houston. The Delaware-based firm took over as agent and security trustee for loans that had been advanced...

