Words With Friends Gaming Co. Hid Data Breach, Suit Says

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Zynga Inc., the gaming company behind popular social media games Words With Friends and FarmVille, was accused in a proposed class action on Wednesday of failing to tell users about a massive data breach last fall. According to the complaint lodged in California federal court, Zynga's customer database was breached by a serial hacker in September, exposing more than 170 million of its accounts. The breach was possible in part because Zynga used password encryption methods that have been banned by federal agencies for a decade, the gamer plaintiffs said. And after Zynga learned of the breach and identified the affected...

