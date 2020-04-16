Alec Baldwin, Pink Floyd Founder Call For Donziger's Release

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- New York environmental lawyer Steven Donziger pulled some star power into his battle with Chevron and a federal judge Thursday as a Nobel laureate and A-list entertainers joined his protest of an ongoing home detention. Speaking in an online conference with Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters and actor Alec Baldwin, Donziger said such a long detention for a lawyer facing contempt of court charges was unprecedented in U.S. history. His pre-trial confinement, now in its ninth month, is also wholly unnecessary, Donziger said, considering the weakness of the charges, his decades-long engagement with the oil giant in courts around the world...

