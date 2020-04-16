How Courts Are Shaping Disclosure Of 3rd-Party MDL Funding

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The disclosure of litigation finance arrangements is predominantly discussed in the fact discovery context. Courts have now had numerous occasions to rule on disclosure issues, and have generally focused their rulings on the key issues of relevance and privilege. As we discussed in our last Law360 guest article on disclosure, recent cases have been consistent with the prevailing trend to reject or limit discovery absent special, case-specific circumstances. Although instances are fewer and farther between, litigation finance disclosure has also been discussed in the multidistrict litigation context. As with most other types of litigation, no federal rule or other requirement currently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS