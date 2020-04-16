New York Life Loans $69.6M For Calif. Office Revamp

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Real estate financier New York Life Real Estate Investors said Thursday it provided a $69.6 million mortgage loan for the acquisition and renovation of a Southern California office building. The loan will help Barings, which is a subsidiary of MassMutual, and real estate management firm SteelWave with the purchase and renovation of 2160 Grand, a three-story office building in the El Segundo area of Los Angeles County. SteelWave plans to create a “low-rise creative environment” with the space, in part by adding a gym and lounge area and open-air pantry, according to SteelWave’s website. Post-renovation, the building is expected to be...

