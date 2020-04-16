NJ Panel Says Gov't Can Take Private Land To Restore Beach

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday refused to revive lawsuits by 63 shoreline property owners who allege the state Department of Environmental Protection illegally seized their properties to restore beaches affected by Hurricane Sandy. In a published decision written by New Jersey Superior Court Judge Douglas M. Fasciale, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the DEP legitimately took the private properties to qualify for federal funds that aim to benefit the larger community by protecting the shore. “The fact that DEP condemned properties to effectuate the largely federally funded project is not indicative of fraud, bad faith, or arbitrary or...

