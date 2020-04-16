Volvo Says Judge Must Decide Damages In Army Vet's Retrial

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Volvo told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday that a jury should not be able to determine a damages award in an upcoming retrial on a claim from a forklift operator and U.S. Army reservist who says her termination from the company violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow last month ordered supplemental briefing ahead of the new trial, in light of a disagreement over how damages issues should be handled between the judge and jury this time around — and as plaintiff LuzMaria Arroyo seeks to call additional witnesses who can provide evidence...

