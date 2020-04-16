FCC's Pai Floats Approval Of Ligado's Long-Pending 5G Plan

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission has recommended that his fellow commissioners approve satellite provider Ligado Networks’ request to operate a 5G network despite fears that the system will interfere with critical GPS sensors. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday that he circulated a proposed approval order for Ligado's plan to repurpose its "L-band" spectrum for use in a 5G wireless communications network, which has been pending for years. “It is time for the FCC to make a decision and bring this proceeding to a close,” Pai said in a statement. “We have compiled an extensive record, which confirms that...

