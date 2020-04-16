Labaton Sucharow Takes Lead In Cannabis Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP on Thursday beat out two other firms to represent investors in a proposed securities class action against embattled medical marijuana company CannTrust, which faces claims that the company misled shareholders about serious regulatory breaches in Canada. A New York federal court tapped a group including two Granite Point Capital funds as lead plaintiff in the case, saying its claimed losses of more than $2.1 million were far larger than its competitors. Investors represented by Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Andersen Sleater Sianni LLC had also vied for the top spot. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken rejected the other...

