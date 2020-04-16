Gas Storage Cos. To Challenge Nixed Discovery Bids

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit is set to consider for the first time whether U.S. law allows federal courts to order discovery for use in private commercial arbitration abroad after two German energy storage companies kicked off appeals on Thursday in parallel lawsuits in which their requests for information were denied. EWE Gasspeicher GmbH said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' order last month shutting down its bid for information from Halliburton for an arbitration in Germany over allegedly defective safety valves, which it had initiated against two German Halliburton units. Hours later, Storag Etzel GmbH said it was appealing U.S....

