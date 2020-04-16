Montana Tribes Win Dispute Over Access To Planned RV Park

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Montana county and local landowner cannot construct a proposed access road to a planned 60-lot lakeside RV resort because the road would run through land that belongs to tribes and falls outside county jurisdiction, a Montana federal judge ordered Thursday. The Lake County Board of Commissioners and developer Lori Lundeen can't construct a road to Flathead Lake through the Flathead Indian Reservation in Northwest Montana, because the land belongs to the federal government as steward for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, according to U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. "The question … is whether Lundeen and Lake County can...

