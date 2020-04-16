Workers Say Fla. Golf Club Improperly Denied OT Pay

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Employees of a luxury Florida golf and country club filed a proposed class action Thursday, claiming the club is improperly using the "seasonal amusement and recreation exception" of the Fair Labor Standards Act to deny workers overtime pay. Patrick Coppola and Pamela Spigarelli, both of whom used to work at The Wanderers Club in Wellington, Florida, said the club began denying overtime premium compensation to workers in December 2017 based on a legally flawed application of the exemption under the FLSA. The exemption is available to establishments that operate for no more than seven months in any calendar year, according to...

