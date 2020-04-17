Jay-Z, Timbaland Beat Soul Singer's Copyright Suit

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has tossed out a copyright lawsuit claiming Jay-Z and Timbaland illegally sampled a 1960s soul song, saying the case "entirely fails to identify" what exactly was infringed. Soul musician Ernie Hines claimed his "Help Me Put Out the Flame" was wrongly featured on Jay Z's "Paper Chase" and Timbaland's "Toe 2 Toe," but U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said Thursday the case contained only "vague and general allegations." "The complaint in this case entirely fails to identify which elements of ‘Help Me' were infringed or which elements of ‘Paper Chase' and ‘Toe 2 Toe' are infringing,"...

