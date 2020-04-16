Online Lender Settles Tribal Lending Suit With $141M Deal

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Online lender American Web Loan has agreed to a settlement worth $141 million to resolve a proposed class action accusing it and others of an illegal predatory lending scheme that exploited tribal immunity, according to papers filed in Virginia federal court on Thursday. The settlement, which must still be vetted by the court, calls for AWL Inc. to cancel tens of thousands of loans totaling $76 million and pay $65 million in cash to its U.S. borrowers going back as early as 2010. Entrepreneur Mark Curry is also required to exit as the lender's CEO, among other provisions. The deal would...

