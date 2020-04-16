Detainees Forced To Clean Facility Say Virus Risk Is Raised

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A class of immigrant detainees engaged in multiyear litigation with private prison giant GEO Group Inc. over its alleged labor law violations urged a California federal judge Thursday to order the company to stop forcing detainees to clean common areas during the COVID-19 pandemic. The class of current and former detainees held at GEO Group’s facilities, including the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, in California asked U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal to issue a temporary restraining order to either halt the practice of forcing detainees to clean the common areas or to provide them with full personal protective equipment when doing...

