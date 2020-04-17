OneCoin Investors Urge Judge Not To Scrap $4B Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Investors bringing a $4 billion damages suit against OneCoin Ltd., the front company for a global cryptocurrency scam, responded to a stern warning by a New York federal judge over missed filing deadlines Thursday, explaining that they believed the case was on hold. Last week, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni ordered a proposed shareholder class represented by plaintiffs' firms Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Silver Miller to say why the case should not be tossed for failure to move it forward, and threatened to impose sanctions in the event of continued silence. The investors told the judge Thursday that they...

