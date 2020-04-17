Real Estate Rumors: Rockrose, Cusano's, Compass

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Rockrose Development has wrapped up its all-cash purchase of a development site in Brooklyn for $81 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 98 DeKalb Ave., where Rockrose plans to build a multifamily property, and the seller is the Kotler family, according to the report. Cusano's Italian Bakery has purchased the Coconut Creek, Florida, building where it has space from its landlord for $13.6 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 5480 W. Hillsboro Blvd., a 411,337-square-foot warehouse, and the seller is an entity...

