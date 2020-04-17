J&J Can't Shake Texas Woman's Asbestos Talc Suit In NJ

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson must wrestle on its home turf with a Texas woman's claim that the company's baby powder caused her to develop mesothelioma, after a New Jersey state judge on Friday rejected the pharmaceutical giant's stance that the claims should be litigated in the Lone Star State. In placing her decision on the record via telephone, Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi denied J&J's motion to dismiss Linda English's complaint on the grounds of forum non conveniens, saying the company did not meet its burden of showing that the Garden State forum is "demonstrably inappropriate." The judge noted that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS