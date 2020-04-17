Google Wants Suit Over Alleged PTAB Deception Tossed

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Google is asking a Texas federal court to throw out a suit alleging it deceived the Patent Trial and Appeal Board into reviewing two CyWee motion sensing patents, saying CyWee shouldn't be allowed to relitigate identical issues the board already "conclusively rejected." The motion filed Thursday said CyWee Group Ltd. is barred from arguing again in a second venue that Google skirted the PTAB's time bar rule by allegedly concealing LG Electronics Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. as real parties in interest in two inter partes reviews. Calling the suit a "meritless" and "frivolous" attempt to circumvent the PTAB invalidation of...

