Pa. Judge Rips Aventis' Last-Minute Subpoenas In FCA Fight

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge tore into drugmaker Aventis for a last-minute motion to compel discovery in an 18-year-old false claims case, explaining Friday that she denied the motion in March because Aventis could have and should have made it before the closure of more than four years of discovery. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said Aventis, now known as Sanofi U.S. Services Inc., had been aware since at least 2016 that a whistleblower's False Claims Act case claiming the company misleadingly marketed off-label uses for a cancer drug might turn on whether the alleged false claims were material to government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS