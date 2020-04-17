Orgs Say Gov't Wrongly Denying Market Analysts H-1B Visas

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The American Immigration Lawyers Association and the American Immigration Council have sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in a proposed class action alleging that the agency is unlawfully denying H-1B specialty occupation visas to market research analysts. The groups, on behalf of U.S. companies MadKudu Inc. and Quick Fitting Inc. and foreign workers who were denied H-1B visas, said Thursday that USCIS is incorrectly interpreting the U.S. Department of Labor's definition of a market research analyst to mean that the position doesn't qualify as a specialty occupation. USCIS is wrongly concluding that analyst positions don't meet the first requirement of a...

