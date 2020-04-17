9th Circ. Backs Trax Win On Ex-Employee's Disability Claims

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that Trax International Corp. could use information showing a terminated employee did not meet educational requirements under an Army contract, discovered only after her disability discrimination claim was filed, to head off that claim. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, former Trax employee Sunny Anthony had to show she had met the underlying requirements for her job before being able to argue she was subject to disability discrimination, and it didn't matter that evidence of her missing bachelor's degree came out only after her termination, U.S. Circuit Judge Kim Wardlaw wrote in a published opinion on...

