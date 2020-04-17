Oakland Fights To Keep Alive Claims NFL Is Antitrust 'Cartel'

Law360, San Francisco (April 17, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The city of Oakland urged a California federal magistrate judge Friday not to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL over its decision to move the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, saying the league is a “cartel” that restricts the market by barring additional teams from joining it. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero expressed skepticism during a video hearing that Oakland had plausibly alleged that if not for the NFL’s 32-team limit, the Raiders would have remained in Oakland, or that the city would have been able to host another football team. The “question is whether the nonexpansion is lawful,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS