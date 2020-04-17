Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Judge Orders Feds To Explain 'Disturbing' Call

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal ordered prosecutors Friday to further address what he called “serious and disturbing” allegations that investigators told the scheme’s mastermind to lie on a wiretapped call in order to incriminate parents.

William “Rick” Singer, right, exits Boston federal court in March 2019. Parents charged in the “Varsity Blues” scheme say notes taken by Singer show a “pressure tactic” by prosecutors that threatens their rights. (AP)

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered prosecutors to "respond specifically" to allegations that investigators urged William “Rick” Singer not to mention on recorded calls with parents that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!