'Varsity Blues' Judge Orders Feds To Explain 'Disturbing' Call

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal ordered prosecutors Friday to further address what he called “serious and disturbing” allegations that investigators told the scheme’s mastermind to lie on a wiretapped call in order to incriminate parents. William “Rick” Singer, right, exits Boston federal court in March 2019. Parents charged in the “Varsity Blues” scheme say notes taken by Singer show a “pressure tactic” by prosecutors that threatens their rights. (AP) U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered prosecutors to "respond specifically" to allegations that investigators urged William “Rick” Singer not to mention on recorded calls with parents that...

