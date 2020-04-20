'Excessive' Robins Kaplan Fee Bid Slashed In Covidien Case

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Citing "pervasive shortcomings" in the firm's billing practices, a Massachusetts federal judge has slashed Robins Kaplan LLP's $2.7 million fee request for its work representing Covidien in an employment contract fight, calling out attorneys for lumping together work through "block billing" and counting hours from other litigation. After U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton finished picking through the firm's "excessive" request, he left just $798,500 for the six attorneys and four paralegals, who together had filed 6,609 hours during the three-year case, according to the order issued Friday. The order glossed over the background of the "protracted and unduly contentious litigation" stemming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS