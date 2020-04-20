Judge Reels Cruise Lines Back Into Suit Over Cuban Dock

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Three more cruise lines have been tugged back into federal court cases by a former Cuban port owner accusing them of trafficking in confiscated property at Havana dock facilities nationalized by the Castro regime, with a Florida judge saying she made factual and legal errors that had previously denied the port owner's rights. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Monday allowed Havana Docks Corp. to file an amended complaint against Carnival Corp., after she denied on Friday Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd.'s motion for judgment and vacated her prior dismissal of the port owner's claims against MSC Cruises SA. With those three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS