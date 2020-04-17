Putnam Strikes $12.5M Deal To End ERISA Class Action

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Putnam Investments LLC has agreed to pay $12.5 million to wrap up an ERISA class action claiming the company wrongly filled its 401(k) plan with company-owned mutual funds, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to review the First Circuit’s revival of the case. The current and former Putnam workers asked U.S. District Judge William G. Young to greenlight the agreement in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit in a motion for preliminary approval Friday. The deal had been reached without collusion and after "extensive litigation" in the case, according to the workers. "Indeed, the parties not only bargained at...

