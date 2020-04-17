FCC Wants High Court’s Help In Relaxing Ownership Rules

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has officially asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and uphold its move to relax local media ownership rules after the agency's long-running battle with a Third Circuit panel. The FCC, with help from the U.S. solicitor general’s office, petitioned the court Friday to review the Third Circuit’s latest decision that struck down the new rules as arbitrary and capricious. The agency is trying to loosen ownership restrictions in light of what it calls “dramatic changes to the media landscape.” “The Supreme Court’s intervention is necessary to restore the commission’s discretion to regulate in the public...

