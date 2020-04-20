Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gain Capital Investor Aims To Block $236M Merger

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Gain Capital shareholder has filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court to block Gain's acquisition by fellow financial services company INTL FCStone, saying the New Jersey-based business has kept its investors in the dark in various respects about the $236 million takeover.

Less than two months after announcing the merger agreement, Gain Capital Holdings Inc. left out certain information from the proxy statement it filed April 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recommending that its investors back the transaction, according to the complaint filed Friday by shareholder Adam Franchi.

Those omissions and false and misleading statements...

