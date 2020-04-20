Panamanian Media Co. Fights Imax Bid To Nix LatAm Awards

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Panamanian media company is urging the Eleventh Circuit not to vacate arbitral awards it won in a dispute stemming from a soured deal to roll out Imax theaters in Latin America, arguing that the parties clearly intended for the arbitrators to determine their own jurisdiction. Imax argued in the dispute last month that the International Centre for Dispute Resolution tribunal improperly concluded that an email exchange between it and Giencourt Investments SA had created a new contract that resolved the arbitration. The Canadian large-format film company claims that a court, and not the tribunal, should have ruled on whether the...

