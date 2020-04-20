Aetna's Ex-Settlement Admin Cuts Deal To End Privacy Case

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Aetna Inc. has reached a deal to resolve its lawsuit alleging a settlement administrator revealed the HIV status of more than 10,000 Aetna members through a bungled class action settlement mailing, according to filings in California federal court. In a joint notice Friday, Aetna and the El Segundo, California-based administrative-support services entities, Kurtzman Carson Consultants and KCC Class Action Services LLC, informed U.S. District Judge John F. Walter that they had reached a settlement in principle and that Aetna plans to voluntarily dismiss the litigation, with each party bearing its own costs. “The parties’ respective counsel will prepare the settlement documents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS