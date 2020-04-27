Law360 (April 27, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Transportation Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Transportation Editorial Advisory Board are: Amna Arshad, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Amna is special counsel in Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer's Washington, D.C., office focusing on regulatory counseling, commercial aviation transactions and litigation. A former senior lawyer at the U.S. Department of Transportation, she has represented Fortune 100 companies, including major U.S. and international passenger and cargo air carriers, airports, and manufacturers in a variety...

