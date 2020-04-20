Real Estate Rumors: Terra, Albany Road, MV Construction

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Florida developer Terra is hoping to build a mix of residential, office and retail space in Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The developer is hoping to build a project at 300 Alton Road that could have 60 residential condos as well as 45,000 square feet of space that could be used for office or retail uses, according to the report. Boston investment firm Albany Road Real Estate Partners has picked up two Dallas office buildings that have a combined 448,000 square feet, the Dallas Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS