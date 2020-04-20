Investor Seeks To Combine Kraft Heinz Derivative Suits

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Investors bringing four related derivative actions accusing Kraft Heinz's board of directors of overstating its financial health to cover up damaging accounting practices asked an Illinois federal court to combine the recently transferred cases and appoint Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP lead counsel. The shareholders also requested that the derivative actions be reassigned from U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall to U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr., who is currently overseeing the parallel $16 billion proposed class action against Kraft Heinz. Investor Stephen Silverman, on behalf of several derivative action plaintiffs, told the court Friday that reassignment would save...

