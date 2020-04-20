Motel Operator Wants Cert. In Sprint Junk Fax Class Action

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A defunct Super 8 franchisee suing Sprint over unsolicited fax advertisements is asking a Connecticut federal court to certify the motel business' Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action, pressing that there are identical threads in the complaints of other Sprint customers. Gorss Motels Inc., which operated a Cromwell, Connecticut-based Super 8 Motel as a franchisee of the Wyndham Hotel Group, urged the court in a filing on Friday to officially recognize a class that would consist of those who received five of the nine unwanted faxes from Sprint on Nov. 19 and Dec. 16 in 2013, July 1, 2014, and Feb. 2...

